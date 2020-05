Donald Trump abruptly ended a press conference on coronavirus testing after a testy exchange with a...



Tweets about this NA4 RT @DavidNakamura: Trump tells Chinese American reporter @weijia to “ask China” after she asks why he views testing as a global competition… 9 seconds ago Joseph Joseph RT @SpencerFernando: VIDEO: Trump Tells Reporter, "Don't Ask Me! Ask China". https://t.co/RAM8udJWpA 54 seconds ago TheCynthiaVaughn RT @jasonrantz: President Trump tells CBS reporter Weija Jang to ask her disingenuous question to China, offending her. Cue the insufferab… 1 minute ago Kevin McLaughlin RT @MarkMcFadden: Another bizarre end to Trump's latest news conference. He tells a Chinese-American reporter that she should ask her quest… 2 minutes ago Mark Eckert RT @drivewaycam_: #TRUMP tells an Asian reporter “ask China” to answer her question, gets confronted about it, gets taken to task by anothe… 2 minutes ago Suzanne DJohnso🌊🌊 RT @commondreams: Trump fled the podium with fear after being asked a series of somewhat challenging questions. https://t.co/v18cfZf2Ib 2 minutes ago George W.Reichel 'Why Me, Specifically?' Says Asian-American Reporter After Trump Tells Her to 'Ask China' About Testing -… https://t.co/5s5ZaxPeBO 2 minutes ago K.D.❄️❄️💧💦🌊🌊🌊🌊 When asked about the murder in Georgia, tRump says it was a very sad thing&that he spoke to Sen Scott,of South Caro… https://t.co/0OU66RZRiw 2 minutes ago