Kids in Nantes play in the streets as France's coronavirus lockdown begins to lift Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 hours ago Kids in Nantes play in the streets as France's coronavirus lockdown begins to lift In Nantes, France children are returning to the street as the nation's 55 day of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak is starting to ease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this