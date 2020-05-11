Purdue University plans to keep people on staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

The future for some purdue university staff and faculty members may lie in the hands of the students.

President mitch daniels says faculty lay-offs will depend on student population in the fall.

News 18's micah upshaw talked with one professor who says that may not be the best approach.

:11 :55 m: universities across the nation are furloughing, making pay cuts and even laying-off workers amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Purdue university has been taking note.

Md: furloughs and lay-offs are happening all over america.

Great schools like wisconsin and penn state and louisville and many others are doing that, of course it's our aspiration not to.

M: purdue president mitch daniels is pushing for students to come back in the fall -- with the university following strict sanitation and social distancing measures.

He says deciding to let-go of workers depends on student population in the fall.

And that population depends on the severity of the virus.

Md: if the government steps back in and says you can't do this, at that point we would have to follow those other schools.

M: for associate engineering professor alice pawley -- this push to re-open the campus concerns her.

A: while i think a residential education is important and i'm glad that the university really wants to emphasis that, these are not normal times.

M: pawley suggests the university keeps learning online this fall.

She wants the school to invests the money they would use for campus sanitation into funding new positions to keep people working.

Especially those most vulnerable.

A: people who are most vulnerable are the folks who are low-wage workers, the hourly workers, the custodial staff, the folks who meet students' needs when they're on campus.

M: pawley is hoping the university leaders hold an open conversation involving staff and faculty moving forward.

A: let's have that conversation of what is going to happen in the fall, when we have met our current students needs and when we know more about what the circumstances involve.

M: in west lafayette, micah upshaw, news 18.

Purdue has a bigger workforce than any other employer in tippecanoe county right now.

That's according to hoosier data dot gov.