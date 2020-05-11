21 murders and it’s only May, Macon-Bibb leaders fear more

Coroner Leon Jones says he’s worried we may break 2018’s mark of 42.

It’s only May, and Macon-Bibb is up to 21 homicides in 2020.

Our top story tonight at 6... we're not even halfway in to 2020... and macon-bibb now has more than 20 homicides.

Leaders fear we are on the track... to break a record.

"this time last year we only had four at the same time we have 21 and summer hasnt even gotten here yet, very troubling."

Coroner leon jones says he's worried we may break 20-18's record of 42 ..and the record in 1992, before consolidation, macon had 43 murders.

"it looks like it's head that way i hate to say that but we're just in the fifth month."

According to jones, most homicides involve young men and teenagers.

But he says, that hasn't been the case so far this year.

"got some 35 got some 40s got some females."

Sheriff davis davis says there are two main reasons why people resort to guns.

"many of these homicides this year about a third involve alcohol and drugs others involve domestics."

Davis believes stresses over covid-19 may be playing a part.

"uncertainty and varying circumstances on top of an already feeling of helplessness that that's just one more ingrediate to cause someone to have a to have a violent reaction."

Sheriff davis says homicide numbers are alarming, but other crimes are down significantly.

"the aggravated assaults are down substantionally down from what it was last week we had over 40 of those adn this year we only have 29 and in that regard we are down and across the board c1 3 b13 with like burglary ."

Sheriff davis says 75 percent of homicides this year ... are solved.

He's reminding people... if you are feeling