Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company had restarted its production.

Reuters reports this move is in defiance of local orders on Monday.

The billionaire said he would personally be on the line, potentially risking arrest.

Over the weekend, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, where its factory is located.

The lawsuit argued the company should be considered essential.

The local shelter-in-place orders are designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.