Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company had restarted its production.

Reuters reports this move is in defiance of local orders on Monday.

The billionaire said he would personally be on the line, potentially risking arrest.

Over the weekend, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, where its factory is located.

The lawsuit argued the company should be considered essential.

The local shelter-in-place orders are designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me': Elon Musk confirms Tesla is restarting its factory against local rules (TSLA)

'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me': Elon Musk confirms Tesla is restarting its factory against local rules (TSLA)** · *Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company had restarted its production in defiance of...
Business Insider - Published

Musk threatens to move Tesla factory from California after lockdown row

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has threatened to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCBC.caTechCrunchWorldNewsEurasia Review



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TexSandra210

Sandra 🇺🇸🇲🇽 RT @passantino: "Three employees told Business Insider that Tesla asked employees to return to work with phone calls and text messages. If… 3 minutes ago

ulifootball

el famoso Uli RT @CNET: Elon Musk confirms Tesla production restart, willing to be arrested defying order https://t.co/5h2UwgJET6 6 minutes ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat 'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me': Elon Musk confirms Tesla is restarting its factory against local… https://t.co/wpMaGer1Hz 8 minutes ago

Elon_Musk_Bot

Elon Musk Bot Alert: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms on Twitter he's resumed production at California facility ... FREMONT, Calif.… https://t.co/DFHYyojYSu 9 minutes ago

solinta3

💯% Superior Solar PV Water Heating Technology 'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me': Elon Musk confirms Tesla is restarting its factory against local… https://t.co/LlXt4qlWgH 13 minutes ago

KC1C2

KC1C ⚓🌊🌊🌊⚓ RT @FOX4: FREMONT, Calif. (AP) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms on Twitter he's resumed production at California facility, violating local o… 15 minutes ago

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity 'If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me': Elon Musk confirms Tesla is restarting its factory against local… https://t.co/oiQOsMm2Vr 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

RAW: Gov. Newsom Addresses Controversy Over Tesla Reopening Against Orders Of Alameda County [Video]

RAW: Gov. Newsom Addresses Controversy Over Tesla Reopening Against Orders Of Alameda County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions regarding Tesla CEO Elon Musk battling with Alameda County health officials over reopening Tesla's Fremont factory (5-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:50Published
Gov. Newsom Addresses Criticism Of Stay-At-Home Orders From Tesla Founder Elon Musk [Video]

Gov. Newsom Addresses Criticism Of Stay-At-Home Orders From Tesla Founder Elon Musk

Musk has threatened to move production of his electric cars out of California over the orders.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 06:24Published