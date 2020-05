Memorial Day Flag Garden Will Not Be On Boston Common This Year Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:57s - Published 33 minutes ago Memorial Day Flag Garden Will Not Be On Boston Common This Year The group is asking the public to hang flags out their own windows this year. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Boston Cancels All Big Events Until Labor Day



The annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular concert has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Ā WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:40 Published 3 days ago How the nation commemorated VE Day



Although this year's VE Day celebrations were limited, people across the UK still managed to mark the occasion. Silence fell across the UK at 11am, the Red Arrows flew over London and socially.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago