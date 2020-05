Gyms reopen in Mississippi

MADISON COPELAND- HOTWORXMEMBER- GRAY 0464 @ 1:00-1:03"WE HAVE BEEN IN OUR HOUSES FORMONTHS."NOW THAT GYMS ARE ALLOWED TOREOPEN... PEOPLE ARE TAKING THEHEAT UP A NOTCH ATHOTWORX FITNESS STUDIO.

MEMBERSHAVE BEEN SCHEDULING SESSIONSSINCE THEY OPENED MONDAYMORNING.

SOTMADISON COPELAND- HOTWORXMEMBER-GRAY 0464 @ :36-:44 "I'VE BEENDOING AT HOME WORKOUTS AS MUCHAS I CAN BUT I GET THE MOST DONEHERE.

HONESTLY IT'S KIND OF HARDTO DOWORKOUTS IN YOUR HOME BEING BUSYWITH OTHER THINGS TOO."THE GOVERNOR'S SAFER AT HOMEORDER ALLOWSFOR GYMS TO REOPEN...BUT THEREARESOME REQUIREMENTS.SOTMELISSA JEFFRESS- HOTWORXTRAINERSALES ASSOCIATE- GRAY 0422 @1:43-1:45 "THE SECOND SOMEBODYCOMES IN THEY HAVE TO SANITIZETHEIR HANDS."SOTLILY GARTRELL- HOTWORX FITNESSSTUDIO MANAGER- GRAY 0419 @1:26-1:34 "WE ALLARE GOING TO BE WEARING MASKSAND GLOVES THE WHOLE TIME WE AREHERE AND WEALSO HAVE HAND SANITIZER AROUNDTHE STUDIO.

WE ALSO HAVE CDCAPPROVED CLEANER."AS PART OF THE ORDER... ONLY30-PERCENT CAPACITY WILL BEALLOWED INSIDE GYMS.THE HOTWORX MANAGER SAYS ONLYONE PERSONIS ALLOWED IN THE SAUNAS AT ATIME SO SOCIAL DISTANCING WILLNOT BE AN ISSUE.SOTLILY GARTRELL- HOTWORX FITNESSSTUDIO MANAGER- GRAY 0419 @1:51-2:01 "YOU ARELITERALLY HAVING A PRIVATEWORKOUT.

WE ARE GOING TO KEEP ITDOWN TO ABOUT 15 TO 16 PEOPLE INTHE STUDIO AT ALL TIMES ANDWE'LLCONTINUE TO CLEAN BEHIND THEMAND DEEPCLEAN EACH NIGHT."STUDIO LEADERS SAY EQUIPMENT ISCONSTANTLY CLEANED EACH DAY.

SOTMELISSA JEFFRESS- HOTWORXTRAINERSALES ASSOCIATE- GRAY 0422 @2:16-2:29 "AFTERSOMEONE USES THE SONA UNIT WE GOIN BEHIND THEM AND WIPE IT DOWN.WE SPRAY EVERYTHING DOWN WITH APROOF CLEANER AND ALSO WE ASKOUR MEMBER AS THEY COMEOUT THAT THEY CLEAN IT TOO." INMADISON SHALEEKA POWELL 16 WAPTNEWS.

ALSO AS PART OF THE GOVERNOR'SORDER...GYMS MUST CLOSE TO THE PUBLIC BYTE