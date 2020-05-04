White house changes in operation due to coronavirus

Coronavirus two people at the white house have now tested positive for the coronavirus?

Prompting some of the health experts on the coronavirus task force to go into sel?

Quarantine.

But not everyone who has come into contact with the individuals is staying out of the office.

That includes vice president mike pence?

Who stirred up quite a bit of controversy after a recent visit to rochester.

Kimt news three's raquel hellman is getting some perspective from someone who works at the white house every day.

Live she joins us katie?

I'm at mayo clinic?

Where vice president mike pence visited less than two weeks ago.

While he was here touring mayo labs and visiting with a patient who was donating plasma after recovering from the coronavirus?

Pence did*not wear a mask?

Despite mayo's policy that says everyone on the campus needs to.

Then just on friday?

We learned that the vice president's press secretary katie miller?

Who you see her?

Has tested positive for the virus.

That was the same day that pence visited des moines?

And had a one on one interview with kimt news three's tyler utzka.

Since then?

Another white house staffer?

One of president trump's personal valet's has also tested positive.

To get some perspective?

We turned to ??s news corresponden t natalie brand?

Who is working at the white house?

Covering this very story today.

I asked her if they're noticing any changes at the white house since these two cases?

And she tells me there are some striking differences.xx just today vice president pence was having a conference call with the nation's governors and we're told the vice president who you know is the coronavirus task force coordinator, they were actually doing the call from separate rooms on a video split screen speaking to the governors.

Natalie reached out to me again just within the last couple of hours to let me know that they've cofirmed west wing staffers have received new a memo directing them to wear masks at all times, except when they're seated at their own desks.

She also tells me she's seeing more masks being worn inside the press briefing room?

And for weeks they've had their temperatures taken as they've entered the grounds.

She says she's also noticed more social distancing measures among administration officials.

Live in rochester?

Raquel hellman kimt thank you raquel.

Today?

Iowa governor kim reynolds is addressing the situation?

Since she was at the white house last wednesday?

While the staffer who tested positive was present.

Even though she had no direct contact with her?

Reynolds will be following a modified quarantine plan?

Similar to what other white house administration members are doing.

Reynolds tested negative for the virus today?

But she says she will have her temperature taken daily?

And will practice social distancing?

And wear a mask like this one?

While interacting with others.