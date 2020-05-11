Global  

'Ask China' - Trump abruptly ends briefing after heated exchange

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s
Monday's Rose Garden event on coronavirus testing came to an end after U.S. President Donald Trump was challenged by a reporter for CBS News.

President Trump told CBS reporter Weijia Jiang to "ask China" in response to her question at a White House press conference.

Jiang, who is Asian-American, asked Trump why he was emphasizing that the U.S. was doing better than any other country when it comes to testing.

“Why does that matter?

Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we are still seeing more cases every day?” she asked.

“Well, they are losing their lives everywhere in the world,” Trump said.

“Maybe that is a question you should ask China.

Don’t ask me.

Ask China that question.

When you ask China that question you may get a very unusual answer.”




