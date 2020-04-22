Global  

Westworld Season 3 - Analysis with Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:23s - Published
Westworld Season 3 - Analysis with Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson

Westworld Season 3 - Analysis with Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson

Westworld: Analysis | Filming Season 3 – Thandie Newton & Tessa Thompson | | HBO Step into analysis.

Tessa Thompson and Thandie Newton share their experiences filming Season 3.

#HBO #Westworld Follow the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in this dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged.

Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and Scott Mescudi join Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more for the upcoming third season, which will explore questions about the nature of our reality, free will and what makes us human.

