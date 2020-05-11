Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:31s - Published
John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary movie

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary movie

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration.

Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957.

In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter's primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.

Director Dawn Porter Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 36 minutes Release date: July 3rd, 2020 |© 2020 Magnolia Pictures

Watch the Rousing Trailer for the Documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble


TIME - Published


