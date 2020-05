Robert Hove RT @TIME: Nebraska on Tuesday will hold the nation’s first in-person primary since a heavily criticized election in Wisconsin five weeks ag… 4 minutes ago

TIME Nebraska on Tuesday will hold the nation’s first in-person primary since a heavily criticized election in Wisconsin… https://t.co/krBCrGnjA0 10 minutes ago

Sioux City Journal DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- There are no local contests involving Dakota County elective offices or any municipal contests… https://t.co/WmdnZE0o1J 7 hours ago

KTIV News Four Nebraska’s primary election to take place Tuesday https://t.co/6Ym9FBHSCe https://t.co/0yZMy2sqHj 9 hours ago

4seasons Pix 💙 RT @greggiroux: We're watching special U.S. House elections tomorrow in California's 25th District & Wisconsin's 7th District and a Democra… 13 hours ago

Greg Giroux We're watching special U.S. House elections tomorrow in California's 25th District & Wisconsin's 7th District and a… https://t.co/BbkSNnTLfB 13 hours ago

Julie Anderson RT @OWHnews: Where to vote? When to vote? Things to know before you go? @asanderford has answers on what to expect during #Nebraska's pr… 15 hours ago