'Trial by Combat' man passes psych evaluation

THE JUDGE SAID HENEEDS TO GET HISHEAD CHECKED.SENIOR REPORTERJAKE WASIKOWSKITELLS US WHY THEKANSAS MAN PASSEDTHE PSYCHEVALUATION.NOT SUICIDAL ORHOMICIDAL, NODELUSIONS ORBEHAVIORALDISFUNCTION, NOSIGNS OF HIGHLEVELS OF ANGER ORAGGRESSION THEMAN WHO ASKED FORA TRIAL BY COMBAT INHIS CUSTODYHEARINGIS TOLD HEDOESN'T HAVE ANYMAJOR MENTALHEALTH ISSUES BY APSYCHOLOGIST DAVIDOSTROM IS STILLTRYING TO GET EQUALCUSTODY OF HIS KIDSIN SHELBY COUNTYIOWA COURT JUDGECRAIG DRIESMEIERORDERD THE TESTO-STROM SAYS HE'SNOT CRAZY AND MADETHE MOTION BECAUSEHE FELT HE WASN'TBEING FAIRLYTREATED IN THECUSTODY CASESUPER: DAVIDOSRTOM;REQUESTED "TRIALBY COMBAT"5:02-"IF I TALK TO'NORMAL PEOPLE'THEY SEEM TO GETIT RIGHT AWAY.DIVORCE CONFLICTJUST WANT TO SEEYOUR KIDS ANDHAVE EQUALITY, BUTYOU GET INTO THECOURT SYSTEM TELLTHEM THE SAMETHINGSPIEL ANDTHEY LOOK AT YOULIKE YOU'VE GOTTWO HEADS." :19THE EVALUATION SAIDHE ISN'T A DANGER TOHIMSELF OR OTHERS,AND ISN'T AN ANGRYPERSON EXCEPT FORDURING THE CUSTODYISSUE SURROUNDINGHIS TWO CHILDREN ITRECOMMENDS THATHE DOES GO TOTHERAPY ON ALIMITED BASISOSTROM SAYS HE'SALLOWED TO SEE HISKIDS FOR 5 HOURS AWEEKAND HAS TOTRAVEL 200 MILES.AND EXPLAINS HEINITIALLY HOPED THEYCOULD WORK OUTEQUAL CUSTODYBUTTWO YEARS LATERIT'S BECOME A BIGFIGHT, AND THEY'RENO CLOSER TO ANAGREEMENT.6:55-"AND THEYKEPT TELLING ME IHAD TO FOLLOWTHE LAW I FINALLYSAID LOOK TRIAL BYCOMBAT APPEARSTO BE THE LAWUNDER MUTUALCOMBAT LAWS.WHY DON'T WE DOTHAT?

:09 THENSUDDENLY THECONVERSATIONFLIPPED AND WESHOULD DO WHAT'SREASONABLE ANDEXPECTED TO BEREASONABLE :14AND THE COURTSYSTEM IS NOLONGER NOWARGUING THE LAWTHEY'RE ARGUINGMODERNPSYCHOLOGYWHICH IS WHAT IENTERED THECOURT SYSTEMDOING." :24SOON THEY'LLDISCUSS A TRIALDATEWHETHER THATINCLUDES A TRIAL BYCOMBAT IS STILLUNCLEAR JAKEWASIKOWSKI..3 NEWSNOWOSTROM SAYS HE'SMOTIONED FOR HISEX-WIFE AND HERLAWYER TO GETPSYCHOLOGICALEVALUATIONS ASWELL.WHILE MA