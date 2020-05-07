Ashland Chamber helps local businesses prepare to reopen

Grads.

Es that are available.

Alicia says: ashland chamber has devoted their website to provide informative resources for local businesses as they work to follow state guidelines to reopen -- they also point business owners to a webinar being offered by the governors office tomorrow.

A link to the webinar can be found on ashland chamber's website.

The purpose of these open webinars is to answer questions businesses may have about reopening guidelines.

Those interested in attending can email dana preston, with ashland chamber of commerce.

Dana says: "really having them have that opportunity to get some questions and answers it's going to be really helpful--butted--we're hoping to continue to help our businesses navigate this as we move forward as a community" the ashland chamber is also asking for business feedback to make sure business owners have everything they need to successfully reopen.

Dana says: "for example we have information on there about where businesses migh tbe able to purchase and install plexiglass shields, if thats something they're looking at doing" they are also in contact with governor brown's office and working to get information about what phase two might look like so businesses can prepare.

Dana says: "we're slowly opening up in the phase 1 but we certainly want to be able to help our businesses prepare as much as they can and advance for what phase 2 might look like" alicia says: you can find a link to