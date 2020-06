Little Mexico Steakhouse keeps its doors open despite hardships

Little Mexico steakhouse on Valencia offers Mexican classics, burgers and more.

-- KEEPING THE DOORS OPENDURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.LITTLE MEXICO STEAKHOUSE ONVALENCIA OFFERS MEXICANCLASSICS -- BURGERS -- ANDMORE.

THE CO-OWNER SAYS SHECAN'T PAY FOR HER HOUSE FOR ACOUPLE MONTHS -- BECAUSE SHEWANTED TO BE SURE TO KEEP HEREMPLOYEES.

I WANTED TO MAKESURE I HAD MONEY TO PAY MYEMPLOYEES THAT WERE STAYINGHERE AND TOOK THE SACRIFICESTHEY DID WITH US...YOU FINDOUT A LOT OF WHO YOUR FAMILYAND FRIENDS ARE DURING THISWHOLE TIME OF THE CRISIS, ANDWE HAD A LOT.

WE WERE VERY,VERY, VERY FORTUNATE.

LITTLEMEXICO STEAKHOUSE IS OPEN FROM7 IN THE MORNING TO 9 IN THEEVENING -- EVERY DAY EXCEPTTUESDAY.THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.