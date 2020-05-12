'Computer glitch' at Crafty Crab leads to about 100 customers waiting in line for hours

The Baltimore County Fire Marshal gave Crafty Crab in Towson a warning for violating Governor Larry Hogan's social distancing executive order after about 100 people waited in line outside for hours for their food on Mother's Day.

WMA━2 NEWS RAYSTRICKLAND SPOKE TO A CUSTOMERAND THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANTABOUT WHAT CAUSED THE DELAY.42“I was picking up theflowers.

I had my chocolatesand I was going to pickup thedinner, surprise her witheverything” Ryan Tuck sayshis motherhis wife was ruined Sundayafter he says he left theCrafty Crab in Towson emptyhanded.“3:05 Two and a halfhours and still didncrafty crab” Tuck says he wasamong about 100 people whowaited in line for hours fortheir food.

3:31”I feel likeIpair of jordans” Tuck, whoeventually left afterreceiving a refund, says thesituation got out of controlquickly.

2:32“Iratecustomers.

They were fussingwith the security guard.

Theywere ready to fight thesecurity guard” 2:45“Thepolice came there twice.

Theysaid if they come there againthey are shutting everythingdown and nobody is gettingthere orders.

We ASKED CraftyCrab why people waited in linefor hours for their food.

Amanager told me it was becausethere was a computer glitchwhich allowed customers toorder online before the storeopened.

The manager says theywere overwhelmed with morethan 100 orders when they gotinto work Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHTthe restaurant has alreadyrefunded 60 orders for thepeople who left withoutgetting their food.

Tuckbelieve the restaurant stillcouldhandling the orders, ESPECIALLYON SUCH AN IMPORTANT DAY.(Bite)THE MANAGER AT THE CRAFTY CRABALSO TOLD RAY THAT THERESTAURANT RECEIVED A WARNINGFROM THE FIRE MARSHAL FORVIOLATING THE GOVERNORSEXECUTIVE ORDER.

THE MANAGERSAYS THEY TRIED THEIR BEST TOENFORCE SOCIAL DISTANCING BUTTHE CROWD BECA