Local Congressman Calling For Investigation Into Beaver Co. Nursing Home

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Conor Lamb is calling for an investigation into the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

