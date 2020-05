Governor Reeves is extending unemployment benefits

Governor Tate reeves is extending unemployment benefits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEGAN, THE GOVERNOR'S UPDATEDEXECUTIVE ORDER IS MEANT TO HELPTHEMORE THAN 100- THOUSANDMISSISSIPPIANS NOW OUT OF WORK.

GOVERNOR TATE REEVES SIGNED ANUPDATEDORDER WITH SEVERAL MEASURES TOHELP OUT OF WORK MISSISSIPPIANS.THAT INCLUDES WAIVING THE ONEWEEK WAITINGPERIOD TO RECEIVE UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS FOR CLAIMS FILED FROMMARCH 8THTO DECEMBER 26.ALSO, THE $40 EARNING ALLOWANCEISINCREASED TO $200 FROM MARCH 29UNTIL JUNE 27.THE GOVERNOR, ALSO CAUTIONINGMISSISSIPPIANS TO NOT PASS UP AJOB AND GET BACK TO WORK IFPOSSIBLE."THERE IS NO REAL GOVERNMENTREPLACEMENT FOR A JOB.

I KNOWMOST MISSISSIPPIANS ARE READYAND EAGER TO WORK.PLEASE DO NOT LET THE WINDOWPASS YOU BY.

IF YOU ARE LUCKYENOUGH TO GET AN OFFER TO EARN ALIVING, PLEASE DO NOT REJECT IT.I DONOT WANT YOU TO WAKE UP INAUGUST WITH NO JOB TO RETURN TO"HE'S ALSO REMINDING YOU, THE$600-A-WEEK INFEDERAL BENEFITS ON TOP OF STATEUNEMPLOYMENT WILL ONLY LAST FORA VERYLIMITED TIME.IT IS TRUE THAT UNDER STATE LAW-- IF YOU WERE TO CHOOSE TO NOTTO GO BACK TO WORK , YOU COULDBECOME INELIGIBLE FORSTATE BENEFITS.

BUT ALSOUNDERSTAND, THAT THESE 600DOLLARS A WEEK IN UNEMPLOYEMENTBENEFITS GOES AWAY IN JULY..

MEANWHILE, THE GOVERNOR'S "SAFERAT HOME" ORDER IS STILL INEFFECT.

IT EXPIRES IN TWO WEEKSON MAY 25TH.MEGAN.SALONS AND BARBERSHOPS REOPENEDIN MISSISSIP