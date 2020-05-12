Bistro 501 not re-opening dine-in services yet, despite Governor's green light

"We've chosen to take an extra couple of weeks to make sure we are doing it properly and safely and comfortably for everyone involved," said Mary Buckley, Co-Owner of the restaurant.

Back through their doors, one lafayette restaurant is choosing to stay closed.

News 18's anna darling talked with the owners at bistro 501 about what went into making that difficult decision.

"to start up these businesses again after being closed for two months is not an easy lift" mary buckley is a co- owner of bistro 501 in downtown lafayette.

They are choosing not to reopen their dine-in services despite the governor's green light.

"i am very happy for those businesses that feel they can open.

I just hope that everybody, customers and business owners alike, are aware that this is not over" buckley says a lot has to go into getting their restaurant ready to open safely.

"servers wearing masks, back of the house wearing masks.

We won't be filling water glasses there will be individual water bottles on the tables, these little details.

An entrance door and an exit door being separated, we don't have a very large waiting area, people will have to wait in their vehicles for their table to be ready" and with an older customer base, buckley says making sure every precaution is taken is of thetmost importance.

This isn't the first big obstacle bistro 501 has had to work around.

"having the flood last year, about this time and being closed for six weeks actually gave us a bit of an advantage, to be able to readjust and know what we needed to do be able to reopen and to do so properly" one unique adaptation they brought off the backburner is the bistro market.

"we flipped the switch on the bistro market and it has kept our lights on" you can call ahead and buckley and her team will try their best to get you the necessities you can't find at the store.

"maybe you could go into the supermarket and find the eggs but no bacon, and the other supermarket and find potatos but no corn" it's been so successful, they are looking at ways to continue the market once things return to normal.

"we will get through this and we thank you lafayette for your support" anna darling news 18 buckley says they hope to reopen their doors by the first week of june.

They are also still doing curbside carry out thursday through saturday.

To find the hours the bistro market is open and the number you should call, head to our website wlfi.com.

