Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Musk says 'ready for arrest,' reopens plant against local order

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Musk says 'ready for arrest,' reopens plant against local order

Musk says 'ready for arrest,' reopens plant against local order

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees at its primary vehicle factory in California on Monday to go back to work, despite local officials saying days earlier the plant should remain closed as lockdown measures in California are still in place.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Musk says 'ready for arrest,' reopens plant against local order

CEO Elon Musk says Tesla is restarting production in California in defiance of a county order.

He tweeted Monday (May 11) he would also join workers on the assembly line, and that quote "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." Musk's showdown highlights the challenges U.S. states face to reopen economies.

Local health officials said days earlier the plant should remain closed as lockdown measures in California are still in place.

Over the weekend, Musk threatened to leave California for Texas or Nevada and sued Alameda County, where the factory lies.

In a Monday email from Tesla seen by Reuters, the company said it was resuming production, and worker furloughs would end on Sunday (May 10), thanks to an order last week from California Governor Gavin Newsom allowing manufacturers to resume operations.

However, local officials say they've told Tesla it can't operate without a county-approved plan.

On Monday, Newsom said he spoke to Musk several days ago and that Musk's concerns pushed California to start its phased restart of factories.

"I have great reverence for their technology, for their innovative spirit, for their leadership.

And I have great expectations that we can work through at the county-level the issue with this particular county and this particular company in the next number of days." In its lawsuit, Tesla alleges Alameda county has violated California's constitution by defying Newsom's orders to allow manufacturers to reopen.

Since Musk's threat to leave California Texas, Georgia, Nevada and others have all reached out to Musk on Twitter encouraging him to relocate to their state.

A Texas official invited the billionaire CEO for a visit citing its quote "pro-business governor" and no longer having a shelter-at-home mandate.



Recent related news from verified sources

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local order

The move comes as states and cities around the United States experiment with ways to safely reopen...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •ReutersTIME


Musk reopens Tesla factory against local rules: ‘If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me’

Elon Musk is reopening Tesla‘s Fremont factory, defying a shelter-in-place order throughout...
The Next Web - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LondoMollari13

🐘🐻🐺Ken🐋🐬🐧 RT @ReutersUS: Tesla's Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local order https://t.co/pRBkrUu4tN https://t.co/7… 3 minutes ago

96Mithun

MITHUN_96 RT @ReutersBiz: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk says production resuming at the automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory in California, defyin… 8 minutes ago

Srq55

Sharique55 RT @Reuters: Tesla’s Chief Executive Elon Musk said production was resuming at the automaker's California factory, defying an order to stay… 10 minutes ago

Farukb44

DarkNews Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk says production resuming at the automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory in California… https://t.co/6ywKkPTmvm 15 minutes ago

Kwame95249027

Kwame RT @Reuters: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk says production resuming at the automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory in California, defying a… 15 minutes ago

tkc641

Terri K Colombini💋☘👠 RT @Mia1595: Tesla's Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local order. Just Do It! https://t.co/4klibDtodU 15 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk says production resuming at the automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory in California… https://t.co/pFNkbS6Oml 15 minutes ago

ngondedavis

@NgondeDavis RT @Reuters: Tesla's Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local order https://t.co/IyMOIPODhQ https://t.co/Xwa… 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla Fremont Plant Reopens Despite Alameda County Health Guidelines [Video]

Tesla Fremont Plant Reopens Despite Alameda County Health Guidelines

Telsa CEO Elon Musk continued to defy state and Alameda County authorities by restarting production at the Fremont assembly plant Monday, saying he was ready to be arrested himself if necessary...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:20Published
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders [Video]

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company had restarted its production. Reuters reports this move is in defiance of local orders on Monday. The billionaire said he would personally be on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published