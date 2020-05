She Sang ‘I Love You’ to Her Baby But She Never Expected This Reaction



Tweets about this kat chungha really sang "i can be your baby tonight, you can be my lady tonight" and expected me not to fall in love https://t.co/fzJIom77c6 38 minutes ago Karajz Timi @goIdenmoonhs Harry sang WMYB to me because he had a nightmare and than he told me 'I love you baby'. 😍 3 hours ago angie♡ @goIdenmoonhs Harry sang wmyb to me, because he really loves me, then he told me “I love you baby” I kid you not..… https://t.co/5IGOQS8sQM 4 hours ago sg. RT @justinbieber: @taylorswift13 heard you sang BABY at your concert in TO. thank u for the love....might have to come by and stop in on a… 4 hours ago adri👩🏽‍🍳 RT @celestejthomas: my family came all the way to corpus from banquete to do a parade for me and stand 6 ft apart from me while mariachi’s… 5 hours ago 𝐥𝐢𝐯✨loves reina🍒 harry sang wmyb to me because im special and then he told me "i love you baby" https://t.co/g7Xxwl8esn 5 hours ago ✝️ my family came all the way to corpus from banquete to do a parade for me and stand 6 ft apart from me while mariach… https://t.co/zvwINZiqDp 7 hours ago 🥑 The way Jae sang "Baby love me or leave me tonight" got me like https://t.co/AeQprHzY2I 7 hours ago