Dennis Rodman Hung Out With 'Hotties' With Kim Jong-un

U.S. — In a new interview on Mike Tyson's Hot Boxin' podcast last Thursday, 48-year-old Dennis Rodman who has acted as an ambassador between North Korea and the States recalled his first visit to the supreme ruler's regime and how they hung out with 'hotties.'

Dennis said, 'I'm thinking I'm going to do an autograph show or play basketball.

I ain't know anything about North Korea, stupid as f**k right?'

The retired NBA player continued: 'When I first met him, I was with the Harlem Globetrotters and I wasn't playing so some of the dignitaries asked me to come with them.'

Kim Jong-un actually first asked Dennis's former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan to fly out but the legend himself refused.

Dennis went on to say, 'We sat there talking about basketball the whole time.

The game's over and we go into a room then he says, "We'd love you to come back, we enjoy your company.

Let's have dinner tonight, a little karaoke, and have some vodka, some hotties" and stuff like that.'

Staying true to his promise, Dennis revealed, 'Next thing I know, we are having dinner and we are drunk as s**t, he starts singing karaoke and I have no clue what the f**k he's talking about.'

'Everyone starts clapping and then he has this 18-piece women's band come out and these girls are hot but they just played one song.

Just one f*****g song.

It was the theme from Dallas.

He said, "that's all we know."' Dennis also stated that while he's 'good friends' with Jong-un, he 'doesn't get involved' with politics.

