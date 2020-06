Halsey: The coronavirus pandemic has been a 'whirlwind' Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:00s - Published 3 weeks ago Halsey: The coronavirus pandemic has been a 'whirlwind' Halsey says the coronavirus pandemic has been a "whirlwind", because her life went so quickly from playing shows in front of "thousands of people" to being "all alone" at home. 0

