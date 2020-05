Coming up on Hollyoaks... Jordan draws another villager into his drug dealing operations.



Recent related videos from verified sources Hollyoaks Soap Scoop - Tony's shock diagnosis



Coming up on Hollyoaks... Tony is diagnosed with a brain tumour, and Tony wants John Paul back. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago Hollyoaks Soap Scoop! Mitchell proposes to Scott



Coming up on Hollyoaks... Mitchell proposes to Scott after his dramatic arrest. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago