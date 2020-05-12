Ryanair announces plan to restore 1,000 daily flights in July

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has announced a plan to restore 1,000 daily flights (around 40% of the airline's schedule) from July 1st.

Mr O'Leary said passengers would have to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks, but dismissed the government's 14 day quarantine period for international arrivals as 'not based on science'.

Report by Etemadil.

