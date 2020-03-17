Adrenaline junkie flips from a huge tree into base jump
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Adrenaline junkie flips from a huge tree into base jump
This insane footage shows an adrenaline junkie back-flipping from a huge tree into a base jump.
The vertigo inducing video shows Pablo Signoret performing a 'tweener backflip' over a daunting chasm - before popping his parachute and completing the jump.
He shot the stunt in in Magland, France.
The 21-year old Frenchman said: ''I'm doing a tweener wich is a backflip where you throw your pilot chutein between your legs during the rotation.
"I was super glad to jump there with him.
This spot is special because you jump from a tree and it's thrilling.''
