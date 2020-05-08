Indiana grade school teacher delivers stuffed animals to students' homes

For the kids at Van Rensselaer Elementary School in Rensselaer, Indiana that's Ms. Shannon Anderson.

We all have that one teacher who inspires us, pushes us, and who we will never forget.

Third-grade teacher, Ms. Shannon has her eight and nine-year-old students write their own book and make an illustration of their main character.

Then in her free time, Ms. Shannon finds grants so she can turn those characters into Budsies - custom stuffed animals that look just like their drawing.

This heartwarming footage from May 2, shows Ms. Shannon going door-to-door and hand-delivered the 24 Budsies to each child's house.

She was able to watch each student open their Budsie from a safe distance, saying it's like Christmas morning watching all of her students see their book characters as a plushie for the first time.