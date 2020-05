Eric Frein Gets Execution Date For Killing State Trooper In 2014 Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 weeks ago Eric Frein Gets Execution Date For Killing State Trooper In 2014 Thirty-six-year-old Eric Frein was convicted in the 2014 murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II outside the Blooming Grove barracks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Eric Frein Gets Execution Date For Killing State Trooper In 2014 THAT WILL CLEAR AT ABOUT 6:00.JIM, BACK INTO YOU.THANK YOU, CHANDLER, INOTHER NEWS THIS MORNING,PENNSYLVANIA HAS ANNOUNCEDEXECUTION DATE FOR ERIC FREINWHO IS ON DEATH ROW FOR AMBUSHAGO STATE TROOPER.THE 36 YEAR OLD WAS CONVICTEDIN THE 2014 MURDER OF CORPORALBRIAN DIXON THE SECOND AT THEBLOOMINGTON GROVE BARRACKSNEAR SCRANTON.FREIN LED AUTHORITIES ON 48DAY MANHUNT BEFORE US MARSHALSCAUGHT NAME ABANDONED AIRPLANEHANGAR.DESPITE THE EXECUTION NOTICE





