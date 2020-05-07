Global  

Five COVID-19 patients on intensive care unit killed in St Petersburg hospital fire

Video Credit: Newsflare
At least five coronavirus patients have been killed in fire at St.

Petersburg's St.

George Hospital on Tuesday (May 12).

According to eyewitnesses, the fire swept through the intensive care ward on the fifth floor of the hospital just before 6.30 am local time.

All the patients who died at St George Hospital had been on ventilators.

The filmer Elvira Akberova is heard saying: "Good morning to all, this is what's happening in our city.

Unfortunately, there has been a fire in the intensive care unit at St George's hospital.

Reporters, ambulances and firefighters are here."

