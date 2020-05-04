Billy Joel, Sting. Mariah Carey raise millions on virus telethon

A telethon broadcast in New York City on Monday (May 11) collected $115 million for coronavirus relief, according to organizers.

Billy Joel was among the stars performing on a telethon broadcast in New York City on Monday (May 11).

'Rise Up New York!'

Collected 115 million dollars in relief, according to organizers.

The money raised goes to Robin Hood - a charitable organisation that works to alleviate poverty in the city.

Mariah Carey sang 'Make it Happen'.... While Sting performed 'Message in a Bottle'.

Messages of hope were also delivered by stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Trevor Noah.

[Jennifer Lopez]: "New York.

I know your strength.

We're gonna get through this, but we need to take care of all our neighbours." [Trevor Noah]: "Before this crisis 45 per cent of New Yorkers said they couldn't afford a 400 dollar emergency.

They have no safety nets." New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, has been on lockdown for weeks and has 185,000 cases of the virus.