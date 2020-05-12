Covid-19: Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi to simplify MGNREGA & amend tax system Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:49s - Published 5 hours ago Covid-19: Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi to simplify MGNREGA & amend tax system Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the 5th Covid-19 meeting via video-conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soren said that he urged PM Modi to simplify MGNREGA and amend tax system. Earlier, PM Modi chaired the virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states and union territories amid lockdown. The nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of infection is slated to end on May 17. 0

