Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit

Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit

If you want you stimulus check in your bank account, you have one more day to update your information.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit

YOU HAVE ONE MORE DAY TOUPDATE YOUR INFORMATION.THE I-R-S SAYS - YOU CAN SUBMITYOUR DIRECT DEPOSIT INFORMATIONUNTIL NOON TOMORROW ON THE 'GETMY PAYMENT' TOOL ON ITSWEBSITE.AFTER THE DEADLINE, YOU WILLONLY BE ABLE TO GET A PAPERCHECK -- AND NOT DIRECTDEPOSIT.PEOPLE CAN EXPECT THEM IN THEMAIL STARTING LATER THISMONTH... AND INTO JUNE.THE CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS INNEVADA HAVE REMAINED THE SAME



Recent related news from verified sources

IRS deadline to direct deposit stimulus checks is very, very soon

If you don't want to wait for a paper check for your federal stimulus payment, you better get onto...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

IRS deadline for stimulus check direct deposit is May 13 [Video]

IRS deadline for stimulus check direct deposit is May 13

On Friday, the IRS announced people who have not received their check should visit the “Get My Payment” portal by noon on May 13 to provide their direct deposit information.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:19Published
IRS sets noon May 13 deadline to submit direct deposit for coronavirus stimulus check [Video]

IRS sets noon May 13 deadline to submit direct deposit for coronavirus stimulus check

Still waiting for your stimulus check? You are not alone.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:31Published