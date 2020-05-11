Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 5 hours ago Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit If you want you stimulus check in your bank account, you have one more day to update your information. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit YOU HAVE ONE MORE DAY TOUPDATE YOUR INFORMATION.THE I-R-S SAYS - YOU CAN SUBMITYOUR DIRECT DEPOSIT INFORMATIONUNTIL NOON TOMORROW ON THE 'GETMY PAYMENT' TOOL ON ITSWEBSITE.AFTER THE DEADLINE, YOU WILLONLY BE ABLE TO GET A PAPERCHECK -- AND NOT DIRECTDEPOSIT.PEOPLE CAN EXPECT THEM IN THEMAIL STARTING LATER THISMONTH... AND INTO JUNE.THE CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS INNEVADA HAVE REMAINED THE SAME



