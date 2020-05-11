Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit
If you want you stimulus check in your bank account, you have one more day to update your information.
THE I-R-S SAYS - YOU CAN SUBMIT YOUR DIRECT DEPOSIT INFORMATION UNTIL NOON TOMORROW ON THE 'GET MY PAYMENT' TOOL ON ITS WEBSITE. AFTER THE DEADLINE, YOU WILL ONLY BE ABLE TO GET A PAPER CHECK -- AND NOT DIRECT DEPOSIT. PEOPLE CAN EXPECT THEM IN THE MAIL STARTING LATER THIS MONTH... AND INTO JUNE.