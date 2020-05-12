Global  

Chancellor extends furlough scheme to October

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Chancellor extends furlough scheme to October

Chancellor extends furlough scheme to October

Rishi Sunak has announced that the furlough scheme subsidising wages of 7.5 million temporarily laid off staff will be extended until the end of October as the coronavirus continues to hit the UK economy.

The Chancellor revealed the scheme would become more 'flexible' from August, including businesses taking on more of the salary costs themselves.

Report by Etemadil.

