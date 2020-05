Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer new song "Tere Bina" is finally out now.

Recent related news from verified sources Watch: Salman-Jacqueline’s song ‘Tere Bina’ Salman Khan has treated fans to a romantic track amidst lockdown. The actor is stationed at his...

IndiaTimes - Published 10 hours ago



Tere Bina: Have a look at Salman Khan's cheapest production ever! Salman Khan shot for the music video of his song, Tere Bina, along with Jacqueline Fernandez at his...

Mid-Day - Published 2 days ago