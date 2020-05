Big B remembers '42 years of Don', shares major throwback photo Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:52s - Published 5 hours ago Big B remembers '42 years of Don', shares major throwback photo Chandra Barot iconic "Don" opened 42 years ago on May 12. Big B on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share a major throwback photo from an award function where he won the best actor award for his performace in "Don". 0

