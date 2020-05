This Pedal-Powered Prototype Crosses a Tiny House with a Tricycle Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:13s - Published 21 hours ago This Pedal-Powered Prototype Crosses a Tiny House with a Tricycle Latvian landscape architect Aigars Lauzis developed a prototype of what heโ€™s dubbed Z-Triton through his start-up, Zeltini. 0

