Copper Rock Craft Eatery open for business Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 weeks ago Copper Rock Craft Eatery has reopened. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Copper Rock Craft Eatery open for business TO THE DOUBLETREE REID PARK,COPPER ROCK CRAFT EATERY ISOPEN AT 11 AM. COPPER ROCKALSO OFFERS A 10% DISCOUNT FORALL CARRYOUT ORDERS. FAVORITESLIKE STEAKS, SHRIMP, CHICKENAND PORK; BUT ALSO BUCATINIALLA VODKA PASTA, FRIED GREENTOMATO SANDWICH AND NY STRIPLOIN TOSTADAS. CALL TO ORDER323-5210 OR ONLINE ATCOPPERROCKCRAFT EATERY.COM ANDTO SEE OTHER PLACES OPEN --HEAD TO KGUN9 DOT COM SLASHOPEN.MAJOR LEA





You Might Like

Tweets about this