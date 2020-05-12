Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Would you expose yourself to COVID-19 to help find a vaccine?

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Would you expose yourself to COVID-19 to help find a vaccine?

Would you expose yourself to COVID-19 to help find a vaccine?

Although the risks are high, researchers and scientists seem to agree that human trials for COVID-19 vaccines are necessary if we want to speed things up.

What do you think?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russian scientists test vector vaccine against COVID-19 on themselves

Employees of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N. F. Gamalei...
PRAVDA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


How one Indian company could be world's door to a COVID-19 vaccine

If the world is to gain access to a vaccine for COVID-19, there's a good chance it will pass through...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thomascline_iv

Thomas Cline IV I say if you don’t think covid-19 is a big deal, refuse to social distance and such, volunteer for trials going on… https://t.co/F9fGNKLswz 22 hours ago

BigHdmc

BigAlHDMC With all the great Surgeons around why would you go too New York for Surgery and expose yourself to Covid 🤷‍♂️… https://t.co/XrlTeKjkNj 3 days ago

TheArtofTRUTH2

The Art of #TRUTH @DublinBuckeye @candacereid2020 @HKrassenstein @JoeBiden You are so clever... Yet Covid 19 is novel and if nothing… https://t.co/VMCEBx92Dl 3 days ago

HuzejrovicTarik

Tarik Huzejrovic @FredTHobbs1 @Badman13117497 @BrickManAndy117 @Naughty_Dog @Twitter If you are actually to inform yourself you woul… https://t.co/z1KBzIidRu 5 days ago

SadSadGayle

gayle @DC_Draino That’s right! Expose yourself to Covid-19 in order to own the libs!! By the way, do you have life insur… https://t.co/c9CmptiNmx 1 week ago

Jm6_JorgeMR

Jorge MR RT @brikis98: Had a realization today: for jobs that can be done remotely, the office is dead. Even if lock-downs are lifted, why would y… 1 week ago

brikis98

Yevgeniy Brikman Had a realization today: for jobs that can be done remotely, the office is dead. Even if lock-downs are lifted, w… https://t.co/gT2Rj86g16 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Possibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Fauci Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Possibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Researchers working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus have announced promising results in a very small drug trial. Biotech company Moderna said the first phase of trials for a COVID-19 vaccine..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers [Video]

Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers

Demand for hydroxychloroquine surged after US President Donald Trump touted it in early April.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published