Would you expose yourself to COVID-19 to help find a vaccine?

Although the risks are high, researchers and scientists seem to agree that human trials for COVID-19 vaccines are necessary if we want to speed things up.
What do you think?
Thomas Cline IV I say if you don’t think covid-19 is a big deal, refuse to social distance and such, volunteer for trials going on… https://t.co/F9fGNKLswz 22 hours ago
BigAlHDMC With all the great Surgeons around why would you go too New York for Surgery and expose yourself to Covid 🤷♂️… https://t.co/XrlTeKjkNj 3 days ago
The Art of #TRUTH @DublinBuckeye @candacereid2020 @HKrassenstein @JoeBiden You are so clever... Yet Covid 19 is novel and if nothing… https://t.co/VMCEBx92Dl 3 days ago
Tarik Huzejrovic @FredTHobbs1 @Badman13117497 @BrickManAndy117 @Naughty_Dog @Twitter If you are actually to inform yourself you woul… https://t.co/z1KBzIidRu 5 days ago
gayle @DC_Draino That’s right! Expose yourself to Covid-19 in order to own the libs!!
By the way, do you have life insur… https://t.co/c9CmptiNmx 1 week ago
Jorge MR RT @brikis98: Had a realization today: for jobs that can be done remotely, the office is dead.
Even if lock-downs are lifted, why would y… 1 week ago
Yevgeniy Brikman Had a realization today: for jobs that can be done remotely, the office is dead.
Even if lock-downs are lifted, w… https://t.co/gT2Rj86g16 1 week ago
Dr. Fauci Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Possibility Of COVID-19 VaccineResearchers working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus have announced promising results in a very small drug trial.
Biotech company Moderna said the first phase of trials for a COVID-19 vaccine..
Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workersDemand for hydroxychloroquine surged after US President Donald Trump touted it in early April.