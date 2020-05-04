Indian police celebrate elderly couple's 75th wedding anniversary in lockdown

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh commemorated the 75th wedding anniversary of an elderly couple amid lockdown.

Footage from Sunday (May 10) shows the officers arrive at the couple's home in a balloon decorated car with cake and party decorations.

94-year-old farmer, Tirath Singh and his 90-year-old wife Shanti Devi of Badhai Khurd village were married on May 9, 1945 and are one of the few couples in the district who have the privilege of celebrating a 75th anniversary.

The couple and their family members thanked the police officers for making their special day memorable.