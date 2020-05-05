Global  

Two baby elephants receive medical treatment at Sri Lankan animal hospital

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Heartwarming footage from April 20, shows two baby elephants rambling inside Girithale Animal Hospital where they are being treated for injuries.

According to local reports, one of the calves was rescued from Kaudulla National Park with a belly injury.

The second calf rescued near Trincomalee also lost its mother to an accident.

Giritale Animal Hospital, one of the first animal hospitals in Sri Lanka, mainly nurses elephants but are currently are treating several other animals.

After full recovery of their health, the calves will be moved to Udawalawa Elephant Orphanage.




