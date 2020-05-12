Wuhan Plans to Test All 11 Million Residents After 6 New COVID-19 Cases Every single one of Wuhan's 11 million residents will be tested by the end of the week.

The massive initiative was announced on Monday by district governments, who will also fund the tremendous effort.

Six new cases in the past two days in Wuhan have prompted the effort.

They emerged after a 35-day streak of no new cases.

China's government efforts are a stark contrast to testing efforts in the U.S. The U.S. leads the world by far with the most cases, 1,347,000, and the most deaths, 80,000, due to the coronavirus.

China state media reported a top communist leader in Wuhan as stating that residents of the region, "must not be careless or lax." Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan, via 'The Washington Post' Medical efforts in China sought to reassure the public, stating, "we will not allow scattered cases to develop into massive outbreaks."