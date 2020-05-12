'Hamilton' to Debut on Disney+ In July The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October.

The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, via statement Disney paid $75 million to acquire the film version of the Broadway hit, with plans to release it theatrically once theaters reopen.

‘Hamilton’ will be available for streaming on July 3.