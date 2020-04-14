Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Take Your Meetings at Home to the Next Level

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:07s - Published
Take Your Meetings at Home to the Next Level

Take Your Meetings at Home to the Next Level

Now that virtual meetings are the new norm and we’re looking for new ways to stay connected, you may want to think about stepping up your game with a new free, business-quality video conferencing service from Google.

Google Tech Expert Justin Barr joins us with tips and tricks to make your next virtual meeting a success!

To get started with Google Meet, visit Meet.Google.com.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theVIRULENCE

finn whelan #ooc work from home, they said. Check your email, they said, do zoom meetings with students, they said. KINDA HARD… https://t.co/OADI9og5V4 2 hours ago

battel3424

Battel3424 @piersmorgan @GMB Your higher ratings is due to 80% of the population are at home in fact if you take into consider… https://t.co/rtTBThn9za 6 hours ago

ripplerock

ripplerock With working from home there has never been a need for more good distributed meeting tools. Take a look at… https://t.co/LhcpL0ZBPd 9 hours ago

MalcolmFerey

Malcolm Ferey [email protected] / [email protected] @TAVallois Don’t take it as an insult. It’s also used in a positive light as ‘a hero that nobody suspects’ Perhaps… https://t.co/V7SB0pe3CM 12 hours ago

LookingPoint

LookingPoint For most people right now, long commutes have been replaced with Webex Meetings. Working from home is the new norma… https://t.co/mr2QyZtNTP 22 hours ago

meetingscience

meetingscience Since most of us are work from home parents nowadays, here are ways on how to take advantage of it and use it for i… https://t.co/Jd3M44y7Go 23 hours ago

CfcaClare

Clare_CfCA RT @OneTeamGovMicro: Forego one flight this year - take a holiday nearer home or arrange meetings by video link. Tell your employer how muc… 2 days ago

OneTeamGovMicro

OneTeamGov.MicroAction Forego one flight this year - take a holiday nearer home or arrange meetings by video link. Tell your employer how… https://t.co/uX4R8IXfe3 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone [Video]

Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone

Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone Google’s videoconferencing service was previously limited to enterprise and education customers via G Suite. Now, anyone with a Google account will be able to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:50Published
Tips for Making Your Zoom Meeting Look Good [Video]

Tips for Making Your Zoom Meeting Look Good

With many of us utilizing Zoom for virtual classes at school or meetings at work, it’s important to still keep a level of professionalism. But with limited spaces and many distractions at home, it..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:12Published