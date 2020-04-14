Take Your Meetings at Home to the Next Level
|
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:07s - Published
Take Your Meetings at Home to the Next Level
Now that virtual meetings are the new norm and we’re looking for new ways to stay connected, you may want to think about stepping up your game with a new free, business-quality video conferencing service from Google.
Google Tech Expert Justin Barr joins us with tips and tricks to make your next virtual meeting a success!
To get started with Google Meet, visit Meet.Google.com.