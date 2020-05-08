Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Drugs
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%.
Leading the group were shares of Sibanye-stillwater, up about 8.8% and shares of Tanzanian Gold up about 8.8% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Cymabay Therapeutics, trading up by about 159.7% and Aldeyra Therapeutics, trading higher by about 25% on Tuesday.