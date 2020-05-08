Global  

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Drugs

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Drugs

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%.

Leading the group were shares of Sibanye-stillwater, up about 8.8% and shares of Tanzanian Gold up about 8.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Cymabay Therapeutics, trading up by about 159.7% and Aldeyra Therapeutics, trading higher by about 25% on Tuesday.




