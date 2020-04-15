Global  

Royal family team up in show of support as they call nurses around the globe

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Royal family team up in show of support as they call nurses around the globe

Royal family team up in show of support as they call nurses around the globe

The royal family has teamed up to call nurses around the world for International Nurses Day in a show of solidarity and thanks for the healthcare profession amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra all played their part in the unprecedented mass of global royal phone calls, messages and video chats as they paid tribute to nurses’ “incredible work”.

