Clever Canadian 10-year-old mows the lawn on HOVERBOARD

Ten-year-old, Jayce Fick, in Saskatchewan, Canada, came up with a clever way to complete his task to mow the lawn using a little push from his hoverboard.

On May 3, 2020, Jayce was tasked to mow the lawn.

His dad, Kevin Fick, went outside to check on him, he saw Jayce mowing the lawn along with his brother, Drew, who was holding the swings so Jayce can turn the mowing machine.

"He has his little brother [...] holding the swings so he can turn," Kevin said.

"I couldn’t believe my eyes, crazy kids, new generation I guess."