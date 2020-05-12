Global  

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees.

According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s financial records.

Yet the U.S. Supreme Court justices did not go easy on the attorney, asking several tough questions.

Trump’s lawyers argued congressional panels had no authority to issue subpoenas and no valid legislative reason for seeking the records.

Unlike other presidents, Trump does not want to release his tax returns and other financial records.

