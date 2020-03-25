Newborns among dead in Kabul hospital attack

At least sixteen people, including two newborn babies, were killed, officials said.

Gunmen attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday where the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders runs a maternity clinic.

More than a dozen people-- including two newborn babies - have been killed after gunmen attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday (May 12).

The 100-bed government-run hospital houses a maternity clinic run by humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.

Interior and health ministry officials said mothers, nurses and children were among the dead and wounded.

This eyewitness said a man wearing a police uniform arrived and started shooting at guards and women at the hospital entrance.

In a separate attack the same day, a suicide bomber struck the funeral of a police commander in the eastern province of Nangahar, killing at least 24 people and injuring 68.

Authorities said that toll could rise.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

The Taliban has denied any involvement in both.