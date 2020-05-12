Global  

International Nurses Day: Wall art pays tribute to the 'caring hands' in Thrissur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Artists in Thrissur's Ramanilayam of Kerala paid tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day by painting walls in the city.

The event was organized by the Kerala Social Security Mission and the Kerala Cartoon Academy as part of the government's 'Break the Chain' campaign to honour the nurses on International Nurses Day.

The state government selected Thrissur for the event as it was the first district in Kerala to report COVID-19 case of a Wuhan returnee who recovered from it.

Through the cartoons, the artists send the messages to the need to wear masks, use soap and follow social distancing norms in public places.

