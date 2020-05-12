Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Humanity will not accept defeat from coronavirus: PM Modi in address to nation

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Humanity will not accept defeat from coronavirus: PM Modi in address to nation

Humanity will not accept defeat from coronavirus: PM Modi in address to nation

Addressing the country for the fifth time since the coronavirus outbreak in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 said, "We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before.

This is definitely unimaginable for mankind.

This was unprecedented.

But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus.

We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward,"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Humanity won't accept defeat from COVID-19, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that humanity would not accept defeat from the...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vijaychauha5

Mother Earth #AatmanirbharBharat Addressing the nation during the unimaginable event for mankind, PM Modi said that humanity wil… https://t.co/tS3ZaGvofh 4 minutes ago

mistryjay14

Jay Mistry #AatmanirbharBharat Addressing the nation during the unimaginable event for mankind, PM Modi said that humanity wil… https://t.co/tjt2NFyXVT 6 minutes ago

ILOVEMYINDIASJ

DIXIT RT @ANI: We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. B… 12 minutes ago

NKS0010

Navneet Kumar Singh 🇮🇳 #AatmanirbharBharat Addressing the nation during the unimaginable event for mankind, PM Modi said that humanity wil… https://t.co/uPxvIW2hMT 14 minutes ago

Gurubhaiyap

Gurucharan parmar gurubhaiya #AatmanirbharBharat Addressing the nation during the unimaginable event for mankind, PM Modi said that humanity wil… https://t.co/YMApK4PPss 19 minutes ago

heena95765849

Heena Shukla #AatmanirbharBharat Addressing the nation during the unimaginable event for mankind, PM Modi said that humanity wil… https://t.co/neTMaNtoWs 22 minutes ago

dfptvm

ROB Trivandrum 🇮🇳 #stayhome #staysafe RT @COVIDNewsByMIB: #IndiaFightsCorona: We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for man… 26 minutes ago

1990_sree

SREE 🍀🍀 @BJP4India @BJPKarITCell #AatmanirbharBharat Addressing the nation during the unimaginable event for mankind, PM Mo… https://t.co/4pGTwvNmWH 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lockdown 4.0: PM Modi lays down 5 pillars of a self-reliant India, what are they? | Oneindia News [Video]

Lockdown 4.0: PM Modi lays down 5 pillars of a self-reliant India, what are they? | Oneindia News

In his address to the nation, PM Modi aid down 5 pillars for a self-reliant India. While announcing the extension of the lockdown, PM said the relaxations will be far greater than before as we have to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published
Self-reliant India is only way forward: PM Modi in address to nation amid COVID-19 [Video]

Self-reliant India is only way forward: PM Modi in address to nation amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation. While addressing the nation he said that it's not countrymen's dream but responsibility that 21st century should be for India. And to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published