Humanity will not accept defeat from coronavirus: PM Modi in address to nation
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Addressing the country for the fifth time since the coronavirus outbreak in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 said, "We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before.
This is definitely unimaginable for mankind.
This was unprecedented.
But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus.
We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward,"